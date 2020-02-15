|
|
Karen E. Hearn, 62
Worcester - Karen E. Hearn, 62 of Worcester passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, after a short illness. She was born in Worcester, one of six children of James J. Hearn, Sr. and Janet (Lemoine) Hearn.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Kaitlyn Meservey; two sisters, Lynda F. Cote and Susan M.Pressey and her husband George. She leaves a brother-in-law, Donald Casy, Sr. and a sister-in-law, Jane Hearn, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A sister, Patricia A. Casey; two brothers, James J. Hearn, Jr. and Paul Hearn and a nephew, James J. Hearn III all predecease her.
Karen graduated from North High School. She attended Northeastern University and transferred to Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated with an RN Degree and later worked at Worcester City Hospital for a time. For the past thirty-five years, she has worked at surrounding nursing homes. Karen has worked at, Wingate Nursing Home right up to the time of her death. She enjoyed taking care of her cats Lilo and Socks.
There will be no calling hours and a private Memorial Service will be at a later date. Burial will be at St. Johns Cemetery in Worcester. To share your thoughts and memories of Karen, please visit her personal guestbook
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020