Karen H. Holloway, 67
WORCESTER - Karen H. (Jasukonis) Holloway, 67, of Worcester died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born and raised in Worcester daughter of Raymond and Helen (Zaleski) Jasukonis. She graduated from Saint Mary's Elementary and High School and later attended Worcester Junior College.
Karen had been employed most of her life as a secretary and held secretarial positions with St. Mary's High School in Worcester and with Herbert Berg Florist where she loved the work and made many wonderful friendships. Karen was also a passionate Bruins fan, when they were playing, she was watching.
She leaves her only son, Kent L. Holloway, Jr., of Shrewsbury and a brother, Mark Jasukonis; she also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a brother, David Jasukonis.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Karen's family on Friday April 5, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 pm in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A prayer service will follow at 7:30 pm. Burial will be held privately. To leave a note of condolence for Karen's family or to view her "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019