|
|
Karen L. (Warner) Maguire, RN
Northborough - Karen L. (Warner) Maguire, 74, longtime resident of Northborough, formerly of Marlborough and Waltham, passed away on May 12, 2019, at Newton-Wellesley Hospital after a courageous stand against cancer. Karen was raised in Westerly, RI, a daughter to the late Norman and Barbara (Swanson) Warner. She graduated Westerly H.S., Class of 1962 and served as a nurse's aide while earning a nursing degree at Children's Hospital School of Nursing.
As a RN, Karen was respected for her uncompromising and steadfast understanding of proper patient care. She worked many years at Newton-Wellesley Hospital and in later years volunteered with Northborough Helping Hands Assn. She enjoyed traveling, learning of family heritage and visiting the coast of Maine near Lincolnville and Islesboro. She was a member of Tower Hill Botanical Gardens and the Northborough Senior Center.
Karen is survived by her son, Todd P. Maguire of Charlton; a sister, Paula Warner Southard of Jefferson, NH; her two brothers, Peter Warner of Sebastapool, CA and Michael Warner of Burriville, RI, and her beloved Standard Poodle, Ginger.
Calling hours are 3-6pm on Sunday, May 19th, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, MA. A graveside committal service will be held at 11am on Monday, May 20th, at Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. Please consider a memorial donation to the Tower Hill Botanic Garden, P.O. Box 598, Boylston, MA 01505 (www.towerhillbg.org)
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2019