Karen H. Melican, 70
Worcester - Karen H. (Dahrooge) Melican, 70, of Worcester passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones Friday, March 13, 2020; proceeded by her husband of 35 years Denis and sister Malocke "Millie" Esper, who both passed away in October of 2015.
Karen was born October 26th, 1949, one of four children of Abraham "Elis" and Gladys (Gabis) Dahrooge. Raised and educated in Worcester, Karen graduated from North High School. She worked with the City of Worcester Police Department as a Police Service Aide under a federal police program. She then left the Police Department becoming a Campus Police Officer for the Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine in Grafton where she worked until retiring.
Karen is survived her devoted family, her son, Jeffrey Conway of Atlanta, GA; her sister, Josephine M. Gauthier of Millbury; a brother, Elias Dahrooge of Hallandale, Florida; nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends, especially Kim and Joseph Welcome and Brian Malone who were instrumental in helping care for Karen.
Karen was a dedicated, devoted member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Chester P. Tuttle Post 279 in Auburn for the past 22 years in addition to serving as President for 4 years.
Funeral services were held privately. Memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Chester P. Tuttle Post 279, 88 Bancroft St, Auburn, MA 01501. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2020