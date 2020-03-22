Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Karen Melican
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Melican
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Melican


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Melican Obituary
Karen H. Melican, 70

Worcester - Karen H. (Dahrooge) Melican, 70, of Worcester passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones Friday, March 13, 2020; proceeded by her husband of 35 years Denis and sister Malocke "Millie" Esper, who both passed away in October of 2015.

Karen was born October 26th, 1949, one of four children of Abraham "Elis" and Gladys (Gabis) Dahrooge. Raised and educated in Worcester, Karen graduated from North High School. She worked with the City of Worcester Police Department as a Police Service Aide under a federal police program. She then left the Police Department becoming a Campus Police Officer for the Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine in Grafton where she worked until retiring.

Karen is survived her devoted family, her son, Jeffrey Conway of Atlanta, GA; her sister, Josephine M. Gauthier of Millbury; a brother, Elias Dahrooge of Hallandale, Florida; nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends, especially Kim and Joseph Welcome and Brian Malone who were instrumental in helping care for Karen.

Karen was a dedicated, devoted member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Chester P. Tuttle Post 279 in Auburn for the past 22 years in addition to serving as President for 4 years.

Funeral services were held privately. Memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Chester P. Tuttle Post 279, 88 Bancroft St, Auburn, MA 01501. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -