Karen O'Leary, 74
Worcester - Karen Elizabeth (McSheehy) O'Leary, 74, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Umass Memorial. She leaves her daughter, Leah O'Leary; a granddaughter Fiona; siblings Patricia Hurley of Auburn, Bruce and Ruth McSheehy of New Hampshire, Meredith Henderson of Holden, Wida and Ronald Dionne of Shrewsbury, Beverly and James McGrath of Cave Creek, Arizona, Barbara and James Kattany of Marlboro, Christine and Robert Caron of Holden, and Marylin and Andrew Asare of Worcester. She leaves many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 42 years John P. O'Leary in 2010 and by a brother Lloyd Carter McSheehy.
Karen was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Bartholomew and Marjorie (Johnson) McSheehy. She was a distant relative of Benjamin Franklin and Samuel Morse. She graduated from North High School in 1964 and Nursing School in West Nyack, NY in 1965. She also attended City Hospital of Nursing in 1966. Karen and her husband John were married on 7 September 1968- the first couple to be married in the Assumption Chapel at Assumption College. She worked as a nurse in the Maternity Units of Hahnemann and Memorial Hospitals for over 40 years, where she took care of many babies over the years including her five younger sisters. She loved animals and owned many pets over the years, including cats, rabbits, and a turtle.
She was a long time member of Salem Covenant Church and enjoyed antiquing, embroidery, photography, shopping, doll collecting, and traveling. She and her husband owned the Gun Room of Shrewsbury on Route 9 across from Spags for about 30 years. She was a member of SASS- The Single Action Shooting Society, which was created to preserve and promote the sport of Cowboy Action Shooting, the NRA, and GOAL.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's memory may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 17, 2020