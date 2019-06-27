|
|
Karen J. Ramirez, 62
CHERRY VALLEY - Karen J. (Harkins) Ramirez, 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital.
Karen was born in Worcester on August 31, 1956 a daughter of the late Robert and Ella Mae (Charlon) Harkins. She attended local schools and worked for the past thirty years as an instructional assistant within the Worcester Public Schools until her retirement in 2016.
Family was central in Karen's life and she cherished time spent with her two grandchildren, Xander and Axel. She enjoyed crocheting and watching the Bruins, Celtics and Crime TV.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 44 years, Felix Ramirez, Jr; her children, Katrina M. Ramirez Gonzalez and her husband, Joe of Cherry Valley and Felix S. Ramirez and his wife, Jessica of Spencer and their children, Xander and Axel; several cousins, extended family members and friends.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Kevin Harkins.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Karen's life on Saturday, June 29th from 8:00am until 9:45am at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester with a funeral service to follow at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park.
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 27 to June 28, 2019