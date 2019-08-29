|
|
Karen Jane Ryan
Mount Dora, Florida - Karen (O'Hara) Ryan, 74 of Mount Dora Florida died Aug. 19th, 2019. Karen is survived by her husband Richard Ryan, daughter Meaghan Ryan and sister Mary Lou Bell, many nieces, nephews and dear friends, She was predeceased by her parents Alice E. O'Hara and George O'Hara and brother David F. O'Hara.
Karen graduated from St. Peters High School. Karen worked as an OR Tech for years in Ma. and Fla. Karen lived a joyful life as a mother, sister and best friend. She will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38195. A private funeral will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019