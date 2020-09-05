1/
Karen Sherback
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen E. Sherback

Spencer - Karen E Sherback, passed away August 29, 2020 after an illness. She leaves her Husband Charles J. Sherback. A Mass of remembrance will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020 at 8:AM in the Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at Our Lady of Loreto 33 Massasoit Rd. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Karen please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Adoption Center 111 Young Rd. East Brookfield MA.01515.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved