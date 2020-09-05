Karen Sherback

Karen E. Sherback
Spencer - Karen E Sherback, passed away August 29, 2020 after an illness. She leaves her Husband Charles J. Sherback. A Mass of remembrance will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020 at 8:AM in the Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at Our Lady of Loreto 33 Massasoit Rd. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Karen please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Adoption Center 111 Young Rd. East Brookfield MA.01515.