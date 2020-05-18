|
Karen Sokol, 63
Barre - Karen Sokol, 63, was granted her Angel Wings on May 16, 2020, with her loving husband, Ted Sokol and youngest daughter Christina (Sokol) Dupre by her side at her home, Oriol Home Health in Holden, MA. Karen was a long-time resident of Barre, MA prior to moving to Holden.
Karen was born in Staten Island, NY on November 2, 1956, daughter of the late Marjorie (Arnold) Ensign and Gerald Arnold. She spent much of her childhood in Fresno, CA. She often told her children stories of fond childhood memories of trips to the beach and Yosemite National Park with her favorite grandparents, the late Ethel and Raymond Olsen. Karen graduated from Quinsigamond Community College with a degree in Accounting and worked for many years at Gulf Oil Company.
Karen loved traveling, spending time in Las Vegas and Arizona, beach sunsets and picnics with her children, but her greatest joy throughout her life was that of being a mother and grandmother.
Karen is survived by her husband Ted Sokol and their four children, Heather (Sokol) and Earl Soucie of Worcester; Caroline (Sokol) Strok of Chandler AZ; Thaddeus and Laura Sokol of Gilbert AZ; Christina and Jason Dupre of Worcester; six grandchildren Raymond Sokol, Ivy Ann Strok, Brienna and Teddy Sokol, Bryce and Haley Dupre; great-granddaughter, Lyla Sokol; and sister, Kathy (Ensign) Bernard of FL.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date. To leave a message of condolence for Karen's family, please visit: www.grahamputnamandmahoneyfuneralparlors.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Karen's memory to at https://alz.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Graham Putnam and Mahoney Funeral Parlors, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020