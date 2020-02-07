|
Karen Wheeler, 66
Worcester - Karen (Rigiero) Wheeler, 66, of Worcester, a retired Nurse at UMass, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at The Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester.
Karen is survived by her son, Shane M. Wheeler and his wife Katherine of Worcester; her father, Michael A. Rigiero of Worcester; a brother, Michael Rigiero and his long-time partner Sharon Dalgeliwicz of New Braintree; two sisters, Andrea Rigiero and her long-time partner Moe Sadegh of Paxton, and Gayle Maynard and her husband Roger of Worcester; three grandchildren, Dominic Pope, Jack and Zoey Wheeler; nieces, nephews, as well as many friends and colleagues. Born in Worcester, daughter of Mary (Ryder) Rigiero, she has lived here all her life. She graduated from South High School and was Valedictorian of her Nursing Class at the former Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing.
Karen was a dedicated care giver, working as a registered nurse for over thirty-two years at UMass Hospital, retiring from 7 ICU in March of 2017. She was a member of the Massachusetts Nursing Association and Quail Hollow Golf Club in Oakham. In her spare time, Karen loved to golf and enjoyed the challenges of a new course.
Her family and friends were the bright stars in her life, and she adored time she spent with her grandchildren.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. A Funeral Service and Celebration of her life will begin at 7 p.m. Entombment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to VNA Care Network, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020