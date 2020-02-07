Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Wheeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Wheeler Obituary
Karen Wheeler, 66

Worcester - Karen (Rigiero) Wheeler, 66, of Worcester, a retired Nurse at UMass, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at The Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester.

Karen is survived by her son, Shane M. Wheeler and his wife Katherine of Worcester; her father, Michael A. Rigiero of Worcester; a brother, Michael Rigiero and his long-time partner Sharon Dalgeliwicz of New Braintree; two sisters, Andrea Rigiero and her long-time partner Moe Sadegh of Paxton, and Gayle Maynard and her husband Roger of Worcester; three grandchildren, Dominic Pope, Jack and Zoey Wheeler; nieces, nephews, as well as many friends and colleagues. Born in Worcester, daughter of Mary (Ryder) Rigiero, she has lived here all her life. She graduated from South High School and was Valedictorian of her Nursing Class at the former Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing.

Karen was a dedicated care giver, working as a registered nurse for over thirty-two years at UMass Hospital, retiring from 7 ICU in March of 2017. She was a member of the Massachusetts Nursing Association and Quail Hollow Golf Club in Oakham. In her spare time, Karen loved to golf and enjoyed the challenges of a new course.

Her family and friends were the bright stars in her life, and she adored time she spent with her grandchildren.

Calling Hours will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. A Funeral Service and Celebration of her life will begin at 7 p.m. Entombment will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to VNA Care Network, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -