|
|
Karl Richard Welsh, 72
Monroe, NH - Karl Richard Welsh, 72, while surrounded by family and friends, went home to be with the Lord following an 18 year battle with Parkinson's Disease, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, NH.
Karl was born in Boston, MA on December 28, 1946 to John and Edna I.(Andersen) Welsh.
Karl was a graduate of Christian High School, Cambridge, in 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965, trained as an Electronics Technician and worked in the Navy Austronics group in Bar Harbor, ME for 2 years, then received orders to go to Asmara, Ethiopia. He was named "Sailor of the Month" and received an honorable discharge in 1969. He attended Northeast Institute of Industrial Technology in Boston, receiving a diploma in Industrial Electronics in 1971. In 1971 he worked as an electronics technician for Electronics Corporation of America in Cambridge. In 1973 he began working for Thermo-Electron Corporation, Waltham, MA as a production supervisor, electronics technician, and upon retirement in 2011, was an engineering aide for the company's senior engineer at Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Franklin, MA. He many took courses at Northeastern University to assist in his career development.
His survivors include his wife, Susan B. (Lee) Welsh, of Monroe, NH to whom he was married on August 18, 1979; a daughter, Jennifer M. Erickson and her husband Erik of Whitinsville, MA; a son, Jason R. Welsh, PhD of Yorktown, VA; grandchildren Elijah, Carter, Cooper, Emma, and Abigail; a sister, Joan M. Welsh of Gloucester, MA; and several cousins.
As a member, Karl faithfully served at Ruggles Baptist Church, Westgate Church, Uxbridge Church of the Nazarene in MA, and Trinity Church of the Nazarene in N. Haverhill, NH. As a strong, active man he enjoyed biking,walking, swimming, photography, and reading his Bible. He was a faithful, loving, Christian man intensely devoted to his family. He loved camping and working with his family at Sandy Island Camp in NH for many years.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, November 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, NH. All are invited to a Celebration of Life service on Wednesday, November 6 at 1 p.m. at the Monroe Community Church at 26 Woodsville, Rd., Monroe, NH. Burial to follow at the Monroe Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made be made to Grafton County Nursing Home, 3855 Dartmouth College HIghway, N. Haverhill, NH 03774 for their exceptional level of care.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019