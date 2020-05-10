|
Karla J. Brown, 74
Worcester, MA - On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Karla J. Brown passed away at age 74. Karla was born on October 5, 1945, in Gardner, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar P. and Grethe E. Anderholm. Karla is survived by her two sons, Clark Brown of Worcester MA and Thomas Lamarre of Sebastian FL, a daughter, Jennifer Frabotta of Webster, MA and her husband, Richard Frabotta, with two grandchildren, Christopher and Caitlin. She is also survived by her brother and sister in-law Martin and Linda Anderholm, with nephews Kerry and Derek Anderholm and many cousins. A celebration of Karla's life is planned for a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 11, 2020