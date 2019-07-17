|
Karyl O. McFarland, 77
Holden - Karyl O. McFarland, 77, died peacefully on July 15, 2019, following a brief illness, and was surrounded by the people she loved most, her family. Karyl was born on April 25, 1942, in New Britain, CT, to Axel and Doris (Hultman) Ohlund. She spent her childhood living in Bristol, CT, and even though she had no siblings, she enjoyed a childhood surrounded by lots of cousins and other extended family that she remained in touch with throughout her entire life. In 1961, she enrolled as a student at the University of Connecticut, where she met her soul mate and best friend, Richard J. McFarland. They married in 1963, and moved to Holden 10 years later with their three young children, quickly becoming active members of the community.
Karyl was a caring and kind woman who loved her family. She was the mom who cheered for her children at all of their youth, high school and college sporting events. She volunteered as a youth group leader at her local parish, and was a member of the Holden Jaycees, helping to organize one of the very first Holden Days in her town. She was also affectionately referred to as "mom" McFarland by her childrens' closest friends. She loved to travel with her husband and family, and did so well into her later years.
In 1979, Karyl started a part time job at the former Holden Hospital, which blossomed into a 35 year career with the UMASS Memorial Health Care Group, as a Medical Billing Specialist. She served as a role model for her children as a working mother, juggling home and career with grace. She loved her job, and enjoyed special friendships with many of her co-workers. Karyl's favorite role by far was that of being a grandmother. She adored her grandchildren, and spent time with them as their caregiver when they were young, travel mate on family vacations, and during family holidays and gatherings. They were blessed to have Nana in their lives for so many years.
Karyl was married to her husband Richard for 54 years and enjoyed countless adventures with him. She also missed him every day since his passing in 2017. She in turn will be greatly missed by her daughter, Diane McMorrow and her husband, Peter McMorrow and their children, Hayley, Shona and Eamon of Paxton, her son, Bryan McFarland of Holden, and her son, Kevin McFarland and daughter-in-law, Michele, and their daughter Katey, of Oxford.
Karyl was a woman who valued family and friendship over material possessions. She always greeted us with a smile, and gave us the gift of love until her very last day.
We welcome all who knew Karyl and her family to join us on Wednesday, July 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden, to share a memory or a story. Funeral service will be private. To honor Karyl's life, we ask that you consider making a donation in her name to the Pan Mass Challenge, 77 4th Avenue, Needham Heights, MA 02494, or to the Animal Shelter, Inc. (Sterling Animal Shelter), 17 Laurlewood Road, Sterling, MA 01564. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 17 to July 21, 2019