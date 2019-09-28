|
Kateri A. McGee, 29
Millbury - Kateri A. McGee, 29, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Sept. 26th after a long struggle with cancer.
Katie leaves her son, Amari X. Clark; her mother, Maura A. Ross of Florida; her grandmother, Janet M. McGee of Millbury; her uncle, Kieran F. McGee and his wife, Leslie; two cousins, Aidan and Delaney McGee.
Katie worked as a Customer Experience Manager for Audi of Shrewsbury, their kindness will never be forgotten. Her joy in life was exploring the wonders of nature with her son.
Family and friends will honor and remember Katie's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday, Oct. 1st from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Broad Meadow Brook Audubon of Worcester. Please visit Katie's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019