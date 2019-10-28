Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
1949 - 2019
Katherine Brierly Obituary
Katherine M. Brierly, 70

LEICESTER - Katherine M. (Warren) Brierly, 70, lost a lengthy, hard-fought battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease on Sunday October 27, 2019.

She was born in Worcester, MA to Harold and Ruby (Montgomery) Warren. She was educated in Worcester and Auburn, and graduated from Auburn high school. In 1968, she met her husband Fred. 'Pumpkin' and Fred fell deeply in love with other and, through that love, grew together. With Katherine's support, Fred completed his education.

Katherine embarked on a nursing career and completed the LPN Program at David Hale Fanning School. Katherine then went to work at St. Vincent Hospital at a job she enjoyed immensely. When she became physically unable to continue nursing, she was transferred to the Pastoral care unit, where the love she had for her fellow workers was mutual. In 1999, she could no longer work. She enjoyed her retirement, putzing for antiques, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and chit-chatting with her friends up until the day of her passing.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Fred T. Brierly, III; her brother Ed Warren and his late wife Betty; her sister Jennifer Johnson and her husband Stephen; and her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind Buster, who will miss her immensely. She was predeceased by her parents, Ruby and Harold Warren; her in-laws, Jean and Fred Brierly; her brother, Bill Warren and his wife Dot; and her special cousin, Scott Warren.

Fred wishes to thank her medical providers, especially Dr. Ford and Dr. Martin. The world will miss Katherine's upbeat disposition and her beautiful smile.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Katherine's family between 5:00 and 7:00 PM on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. A funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday October 31, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central Street, Auburn, MA. To leave a note of condolence or share a fond memory of Katherine, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
