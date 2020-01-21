|
Katherine M. (Parodeau) Brosnan, 78
WORCESTER - Katherine M. (Parodeau) Brosnan, 78 of Worcester and Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth surrounded by her loving family.
Katherine was born in Hartford, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Henry P. and Alice P. (Melikian) Parodeau and grew up in Worcester where she graduated from North High School. She was the owner of Affordable's, a secondhand store on Grafton Street in Worcester for 20 years before retiring due to illness. Katherine was a member of the former St. Margaret Mary's Church and later St. Anne's Church in Shrewsbury. She loved yard sales, antiques and always had a great appreciation for a good find. Katherine also loved animals, going to her beach home in Marshfield and spending time with her family and friends.
Katherine is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Ronald P. Brosnan; two sons, Jeffrey C. Riordan of Del Ray Beach, FL and Brian A. Riordan of Boston; a brother, Vincent Parodeau and his wife Sharon of Holden; two sisters, Kim Welsh of Marshfield, MA and Tami Parodeau-Fitch of Worcester; two nieces, Kaela Fitch and Jenna Oliver; a nephew, Ryan Welsh; many cousins and friends. She also leaves three stepdaughters and seven step grandchildren. Katherine was recently predeceased by her oldest son, John P. Riordan, Jr. on May 22, 2019.
Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Thursday, January 23rd from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Katherine can be made to: Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street Worcester MA, 01606. To share your thoughts and memories of Katherine, please visit her personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020