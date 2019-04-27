|
Katherine (Harris) Corey, 87
Grafton - Katherine (Harris) Corey, 87, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 26th in St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Kathy's husband of 61 years, Roger M. Corey passed in 2016. She leaves four daughters, Kate Corey Marcum of Grafton and her companion, Stephen Bonina, Sue Nydam and her husband, Jim of Millbury, Christine Sabourin and her husband, Roger of Sutton and Virginia Nelson and her husband, Scott of Millbury; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Corey of Grafton; grandchildren, Ken Corey, Jen LeFort, Roger and Rob Sabourin, Ashley and Harris Marcum, Ted Nydam and Collin Nelson; three great-granddaughters, Kacey, Dakota and Coralyn; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two sons, Kevin P. and Michael R. Corey; a granddaughter, Kristen C. Corey; her parents, E. Paul and Mary (Boyle) Harris and her sister, Mary Driscoll.
Kathy graduated from Millbury High School and Smith College. She was a high school teacher for Millbury and Grafton Schools for many years. Kathy loved to travel with her husband and family, especially to Ogunquit, Maine. She enjoyed hosting friends and family at Lake Singletary in Millbury. Kathy also enjoyed playing bridge and watching the Red Sox and Patriots games. For the past 35 years, she was known for hosting her family for breakfast after Sunday Mass.
Family and friends will honor and remember Kathy's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday, April 30th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on at 10 a.m. in St. Philip's Church, 12 West Street in Grafton. Burial will follow at St. Philip's Cemetery in Grafton. Flowers maybe sent or memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip's Church, 12 West Street, Grafton, MA 01519 or to the Kristen Clare Corey Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of the Millbury National Bank, 18 Main Street, Millbury, MA 01527. Please visit Kathy's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019