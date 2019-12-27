|
Katherine (Sullivan) Houde, 88
WORCESTER - Katherine (Sullivan) Houde, 88, a lifelong resident of Worcester, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Oakdale Skilled Nursing Center.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of Irish immigrants, Michael and Helen (Moynihan) Sullivan and graduated from St. Peter's High School. Prior to staying home to raise her sons, Katherine worked as a switchboard operator for New England Telephone and Worcester City Hall. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church.
Katherine loved to play Bingo at many area locations; Seven Hills, St. Peter's, St. Andrew's and Holy Name Churches and the Worcester and Auburn Elks, just to name a few. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and crocheting; many family members and friends were the recipients of her beautiful dolls.
Katherine was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Robert F. Houde in 2010 and their son Daniel J. Houde in 2011. She is survived by a son Robert F. Houde, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Princeton, a daughter-in-law, Linda Houde of Narragansett, RI, three grandchildren, Rebecca Fitzgerald and her husband Sean of Amherst, NH, Matthew Houde and his wife Kathryn of Westborough and Devin Houde of Brookline, MA and two great granddaughters, Olive and Lola Houde. She also leaves two brothers, Michael Sullivan of Cape Cod and Daniel Sullivan of South Carolina, a sister, Elizabeth Paulsen of Auburn and nephews and nieces. Katherine was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Dubois and Loretta Sullivan and a brother, David Sullivan.
Katherine's family would like to thank the staff at Oakdale Skilled Nursing Center for the wonderful care they provided during her stay there.
Funeral Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine's memory may be made to the Worcester County Food Bank, c/o Communications & Development Dept., 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
