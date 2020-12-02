Katherine Louiza (Kirka) Lito
Worcester - Katherine Louiza (Kirka) Lito passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester on Monday, November 30, 2020. Katherine was born on February 18, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts to Albanian Ambassador to the USA Kristo Kirka and his wife Androniqi. When she was two years old, her family moved to Albania as her father became Mayor of Korca.
Katherine's life was shaped by her deep Christian faith, Communist oppression, life's trials, and the immense devotion and love for her family.
Katherine was educated in the Christian Orthodox faith by her family. Her faith was unshakeable throughout her entire life, it helped her overcome Communist oppression. Despite church closure and prohibition, her enduring love and devotion to her faith grew and became stronger. Katherine was proud to have defied communism. One of her first decisions, when she returned to America 60 years later, was to attend church every Sunday and become a member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church in Worcester.
Katherine's life had deep, painful valleys. At a very young age, she lost her father to Albanian's Communist gulags, her husband of twenty-five years, and her beloved son, Vasil. She was exceptionally strong and turned suffering to strength. She stood by her husband and took care of him through years of declining health as she was raising two young children.
The suffering made her enjoy even more of the magnificent of life's highest mountain. She loved classical music, operas, and Italian songs. She was an exceptional cook and she enjoyed having parties and celebrating holidays at her house with family and friends. Above all, the joy and her life's fulfillment were her grandchildren Rachelle and Milton. They were her everything and her blessing will endure with them.
She leaves a son, Zhani "John" Lito, and his wife, Irgena; 2 grandchildren, Rachelle Lito and Milton Lito, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. A brother, Niko Kirka, and a sister, Maria Shamo predeceased her.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Katherine's family on Friday, December 4th from 4-7 PM at St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 AM in St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester with the Rev. Fr. Mark Doku officiating. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, and in the event you wish to make a donation in Katherine's memory, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609
Appropriate face coverings must be worn during the visitation at the church and during the funeral service. Social distancing must also be honored. As a requirement, there will be no conversation with the family prior to, during, and at the conclusion of the visitation and funeral service in the Church.
The Trisagion Service at Hope Cemetery will also be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to Miles Funeral Home's web site, clicking on Katherine's obituary, and clicking on the link noted therein. The services at Hope cemetery may be viewed for up to 90 days.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Philip G. Haddad, Jr. of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com
.
MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNALwww.milesfuneralhome.com