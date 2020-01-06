|
|
Katherine Marsella 92
Shrewsbury - Katherine (Sevier) Marsella, 92 of Guilford, CT, formerly of Brewster and Shrewsbury, MA, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020, joining in heaven her beloved husband Robert and son Mark.
Katherine, born in Asheville, North Carolina, was the only child of Lyman C. and Mary (Siskron) Sevier. In 1950, Katherine married Robert A. Marsella and they settled in Shrewsbury, MA, in a home Bob designed and built. Katherine worked for many years as manager of the Dr. Roger W. Robinson Cardiac Research Lab before retiring to Cape Cod. She and Bob enjoyed spending summers on Cape Cod, playing golf, and enjoying time by the sea, in a home they built in Harwich, and later retired in a home designed by Bob in Brewster. They also enjoyed many winters in their home in Spruce Creek, Florida.
She was a long time parishioner of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Worcester, MA. In her latter years, she joined The Brewster Baptist Church on Cape Cod.
Katherine is survived by her pride and joy, her only grandchild, Alexandra Katherine Marsella of Los Angeles, CA. She also leaves her niece Roseann Smith, her husband David and their daughter Jennifer; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Thursday, January 9th from 11:00 am to 11:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by a service at 11:30. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in Katherine's name.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020