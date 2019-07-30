Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard's Church
228 Lincoln St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Katherine Sanders Obituary
Katherine M. (Gallant) Sanders, 60

WORCESTER - Katherine M. (Gallant) Sanders, 60, of Mill Falls, South Carolina, and formerly of Worcester, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 in South Carolina after a long battle with cancer.

Her father, P. Kevin Gallant, also passed away Saturday.

Kathy leaves her husband, Larry Sanders; two daughters Mary Kate Pierot and Haley Sanders; her mother Pelma (Scanlon) Gallant; four sisters, Pelma Renkow and her husband Michael, Claire Lariviere and her husband Robert, Audrey Gallant and Mary Grogan and her husband Russell; two brothers, Kevin M. Gallant, and Edward A. Gallant and his wife Trina. Her sister Elizabeth A. Gallant died in 2010.

Kathy was born in Worcester. After graduating from Burncoat High School, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where she served for ten years on active duty. She has lived in South Carolina for many years.

Kathy was a gifted athlete. She swam competitively with the Worcester Aqua Maids and the Worcester Swim Club. She was also a talented gymnast.

Most importantly, she was a devoted wife and mother, and a beloved daughter and sister.

The funeral Mass for Kathleen and her father Kevin will be Saturday, August 3, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard's Church, 228 Lincoln St., Worcester. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester Public Library to benefit its talking books program, 3 Salem St., Worcester, MA 01608.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing local arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019
