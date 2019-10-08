|
Katherine S. (Corsac) Wood, 66
WORCESTER - Katherine S. (Corsac) Wood, 66, of Worcester, died Monday, October 7th 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital. She is survived by her husband of nearly nineteen years, Liam A. Mallon; her son, Kevin F. Wood and his wife, Hannah of Denver, CO; her daughter, Stephanie M. Wood and her partner, Christine Miller of Oakland, CA; a brother, Thomas G. Corsac and his wife, Judith of Worcester; two sisters, Nina Harkenrider and her husband, Donald of Yarmouth Port and Mary Salmon and her husband, Daniel of Sun City West, AZ; three grandchildren, Ariana Strout and Dean and Eleanor Williams; her mother-in-law, Rosemary Mallon of Leicester, England and several nephews and nieces, including Daniel Mallon with whom she shared a special bond. She was predeceased by her brother, Francis X. Corsac.
Katherine was born in Worcester, the daughter of George and Mary (Laukaitis) Corsac; and had been employed by CVS as a lead pharmacy technician, working at the Tatnuck Square and Stafford Street locations. She will be remembered as an avid Boston Bruins Fan, for her frequent Disney trips and as a former candlestick bowler. Katherine also enjoyed frequenting craft fairs throughout the New England area. She and her cohorts joined forces to establish Country Cellars; the group would travel craft fairs to sell their wares. She will be missed by her loving family and all who knew her.
Her funeral is Friday, October 11th at 11:00 a.m. in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are from 9:00 until the time of the service on the day of the funeral. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Iron Lungers, c/o Dr. Kevin Martin, Reliant Medical Group at St. Vincent Hospital, 123 Summer Street, Worcester, MA 01608 in appreciation for the outstanding care provided to Katherine by Dr. Martin and his staff.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019