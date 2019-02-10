|
Kathleen J. Barron, 83
Pepperell - Kathleen (Kate) Northrup Barron, 83, of Pepperell, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on February 9, 2019, after a brief illness.
Kate is survived by those she loved deeply: her son, James Michael Barron and his wife Bianca, of Pepperell, her son John Guilford Barron and his wife Cheryl, of Shrewsbury, her son Patrick Joseph Barron, and his wife Claudia, of Worcester, her grandchildren, Wade, Skyler, and Sophia, her sister Louise Gore of Taunton, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear, beloved friends. She was the wife of the late James M. Barron.
Kate was born on September 10, 1935, to Guilford and Virginia Northrup. She was a graduate of nursing school in Michigan.
Through her work as a registered nurse, Kate tremendously enjoyed helping others, including the students of Reed Academy, Framingham, where she worked as a school nurse, and the "wonderful ladies" at St. Patrick's Manner, Framingham, and Vernon House, Framingham, where she worked as a registered nurse.
Kate had many hobbies; she enjoyed painting, reading, shopping, and her pets. She especially loved laughing with her children and grandchildren.
The family wished to thank the many doctors, nurses, and aides at UMass Medical Center in Worcester and at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester for their attentive and compassionate care.
Private memorial services will be held for the family only at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen Barron's memory may be made to the . To donate, visit https://www.stroke.org/donate/ or send a contribution to , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas TX 75231
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019