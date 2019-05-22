|
Kathleen L. Bruni, 63
Warren - Kathleen L. (Melvin) Bruni, 63, of Warren died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Wingate in Worcester in the loving company of her brother Tom Melvin after a long battle with MS.
She leaves her son, David D. Bruni and his wife Jammie of West Brookfield; two brothers, Kevin Melvin and his wife Teresa of West Warren and Thomas P. Melvin and his partner Debbie Carlson of Wales; granchildren, Calagen, Ian and Fiona Bruni of West Brookfield; nephews, Travis Melvin of Liecester and Desmond Melvin of Ware. She was pre-deceased by her mother Theresa (Levesque) Melvin and father Thomas A. Melvin of West Warren. She was born at home in the "Bliss Block" in West Warren on August 29, 1955.
Kathleen worked many years in retail sales at Kmart in Palmer, MA and waitressed at many local restaurants before retiring from work life in 1991 after being diagnosed with MS and losing much of her sight.
Kathleen was a loving and devoted mother. She had a deep passion for music, going to concerts, spending quality time with family and friends and taking many, many trips to Misquamicut Beach.
The family would like to thank Wingate of Worcester nursing facility as well as the Wound Clinic at UMass Medical Center for their diligent and thoughtful care over the years.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday May 25th at Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield from 9:30am to 11:00am. Burial will be directly after in St. Paul Cemetery in Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society http://www.nationalmssociety.org/
An online guest book is available at
varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2019