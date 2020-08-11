Kathleen A (Friend) Bultron 71



Worcester - Kathy, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on August 3rd, 2020 after a short illness.



She leaves behind three daughters, Christeen Friend of Texas, Deena Waters of NJ and Geena Friend of Worcester.



Eight beautiful grandchildren, Shadee, Isaiah, Darian, Hazel, James, Erick, Annalise and Meena. Four great-grandchildren, whom she adored, Nyheem, Nyajiah, Zuri, Aidan and one great-grandson due in September.



She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas "Bill" Friend and Hazel (Wing) Friend. She also leaves two sisters, Eileen, wife of Joseph Scampini, and Maureen, wife of Leonard Pizzarella. Three brothers, Thomas Friend, Joseph Friend and his wife, Debra and Daniel Friend and his wife, Doreen.



She also leaves many nieces and nephews.



Kathy was a friend to everyone she came in contact with. She was referred to as the "Mayor of Endicott St" and the "Queen of Crompton Park" She was an avid Bingo player and she enjoyed playing her daily numbers. She was a "Mom" and "Nana" to people who weren't even related to her. Kathy was the life of the party at family weddings and gatherings. Often the first one up on the dance floor. Especially to her favorite song, "Shoop" by Salt-N-Pepa. At home, she enjoyed listening to Michael Buble' and "My way" by Frank Sinatra.



There are no calling hours. Her family held a "Celebration of Life" party on Saturday August 8th and held a Family Bingo day on Sunday August 9th. Her wish was to be cremated.



A park bench will be added in her honor at Crompton Park on a later date. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends, we have one last thing to say to her, B.I.N.G.O!!!! XOXOXO





