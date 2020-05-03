|
|
Kathleen H. (Quinn) Chasse, 86
NORTHBOROUGH - Kathleen H. (Quinn) Chasse, 86, formerly of Auburn and Millbury, passed away peacefully at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northborough on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Her husband, Raymond P. Chasse, passed away in 2008, after 51 years of marriage.
Born and raised in Southbridge, Kathleen was the daughter of the late John and Cecilia (Morin) Quinn. She earned her certification as a registered nurse from the former Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing in Worcester. For many years, with dedication and compassion, Kathleen cared for the residents of several nursing homes in central Massachusetts. She was a longtime member of the Unity Church of Central Mass and enjoyed traveling with Ray, dancing and crafting.
Kathleen is survived by her four loving children, Steven Chasse of Northborough, Daniel Chasse and his wife Kathleen of Sterling, Sharon Chasse of Northborough and Christopher Chasse and his wife Jill of Mendon; 5 grandchildren, Nicholas Wilbur, Kerri Bruce, Stephen Chasse, Brian Chasse, Kelly Ann Chasse and a great-grandson, Leo Wilbur. She also leaves a brother, John Quinn of Southborough and 8 nieces and nephews.
At this time, due to gathering restrictions, all services will be private, for the family. A time to remember and celebrate Kathleen's life will be announced at a future time.
Kathleen's family would like to thank the care team at Beaumont of Northborough for their kindness and compassion shown towards Kathleen during her stay there. They respectfully request memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Resident Activity Fund of the Beaumont Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center, 238 W. Main St., Northborough, MA 01532.
To leave a condolence for the Chasse Family, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2020