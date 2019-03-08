|
Kathleen E. Clifford, 76
Rutland - Kathleen E. (Creeron) Clifford, 76, beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Clifford, Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on Friday, March 8, 2019 at UMass Memorial Health Care-University Campus. Born and raised in Worcester, she was a daughter of Frank T. and Helen M. (Fleming) Creeron.
Kathleen's life was centered on her faith and family. She was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Church in Rutland. Kathleen could often be found supporting her grandchildren in their sporting events such as soccer and basketball where "Gram" was their biggest cheerleader. In her spare time she enjoyed swimming and gardening.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her two daughters, Lynn A. Clifford of Paxton and Maureen P. Clifford of Rutland; two brothers, Daniel J. Creeron of Deltona, FL and Richard R. Creeron of Valley Stream, NY; a sister, Mary Ann Grostefon of Liverpool, NY; five grandchildren including Lynn's twin boys, Liam and Shane Ryan and Maureen's three sons, Richard and Kyle Kalldian and Seth Clifford; her best friend and devoted caregiver, Sophie Sandberg of Princeton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by two brothers, Frank T. Creeron, Jr. and Edward Creeron; and a sister, Helen "Babe" Creeron.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Kathleen's family from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, March 13 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, March 14 in St. Patrick's Church, 258 Main Street, Rutland. Kathleen will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family in Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019