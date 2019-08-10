|
Kathleen M. (Ryan) Collins, 60
RUTLAND - Kathleen M. (Ryan) Collins, 60, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with her loving family and friends by her side at UMass Memorial Healthcare-Lake Avenue in Worcester. Born in Worcester and raised in Shrewsbury, Kathy was the daughter of Jane A. (Villa) Ryan and the late Joseph P. Ryan and lived over 30 years in Rutland where she raised her family.
She will be affectionately remembered and missed by her beloved husband of 36 years, Paul F. Collins, Jr.; her two children, Joseph P. Collins and Jillian R. Saucier both of Rutland; two sisters, Patricia Santoro of Rutland and Joanne Ryan of Worcester; two grandchildren, Ciara and Ryan Saucier; nephews, nieces and cousins; her son in law, Kevin Saucier of Spencer; two lifetime friends, Laura Blomgren of Auburn and Mary Budzinski of Shrewsbury; and a friend, Laura Torres and her sons, Angel and Gabriel.
Kathy was a graduate of Shrewsbury High School class of 1976. She worked over 30 years for Big Y Supermarkets where she was considered "royalty," by her co-workers at the Spencer store. She enjoyed vacationing with her family in Yarmouth on the Cape and making quilts for her family and friends. Kathy was a trivia buff and had a real knack for remembering details especially entertainment trivia and 70's music. She was selfless by nature and loved helping others. Her legacy of love and devotion will be forever embraced by her family and friends.
Kathy's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated staff in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at UMass for their undivided attention compassion and care.
Relatives and friends are invited to remember and honor Kathy's life by gathering with her family from 3 to 6 pm on Saturday, August 17, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, MA 02445, or , 33 Lyman St., #205, Westborough, MA 01581. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019