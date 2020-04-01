Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Cooper


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Cooper Obituary
Kathleen J. Cooper, 63

AUBURN - Kathleen J. "Kippy" (Haskell) Cooper, 63, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday March 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester.

Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Kippy was one of three children born to Marilyn A. (Hollows) Haskell and the late Elmer R. Haskell. She was a graduate of Auburn High School, before attending Quinsigamond Community College. Kippy dedicated 25 years of her career to Fallon Clinic, later becoming Reliant Medical Group, until her passing.

Kathleen is survived by her mother, Marilyn; her loving husband, Gary K. Cooper; her daughter, Kelly J. (Cooper) Mason of Auburn; her granddaughter, Makenna K. Mason; her siblings, David Haskell of North Carolina and Donna E. Lancey of Oxford; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her triplet grandchildren, Rya, Richard, and Gabriel Mason, in 2007.

A private graveside service for Kippy will be held for her family. There are no calling hours. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New England All Breed Rescue (neabr.org/ways-to-help.html). To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -