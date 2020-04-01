|
|
Kathleen J. Cooper, 63
AUBURN - Kathleen J. "Kippy" (Haskell) Cooper, 63, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday March 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Kippy was one of three children born to Marilyn A. (Hollows) Haskell and the late Elmer R. Haskell. She was a graduate of Auburn High School, before attending Quinsigamond Community College. Kippy dedicated 25 years of her career to Fallon Clinic, later becoming Reliant Medical Group, until her passing.
Kathleen is survived by her mother, Marilyn; her loving husband, Gary K. Cooper; her daughter, Kelly J. (Cooper) Mason of Auburn; her granddaughter, Makenna K. Mason; her siblings, David Haskell of North Carolina and Donna E. Lancey of Oxford; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her triplet grandchildren, Rya, Richard, and Gabriel Mason, in 2007.
A private graveside service for Kippy will be held for her family. There are no calling hours. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New England All Breed Rescue (neabr.org/ways-to-help.html). To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020