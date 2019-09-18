|
Kathleen A. (Marengo) Cote, 66
Worcester - Kathleen A. (Marengo) Cote, 66, of South Grafton passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15th 2019 in the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center after a brief illness.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jesse J. Cote; a step son Jesse Cote of Charlton; a step daughter Angela Cote of Webster; three brothers, Roland Marengo of Worcester; James Marengo of Florida and Roger Marengo of Florida; 8 grandchildren; many cousins including Frances Bjorndal of Worcester and many nephews and nieces.
Kathleen was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Eugene and Hazel (Charbonneau) Marengo and graduated from Burncoat High School. She worked for many years as a quality control inspector for the Produx Company and later the Customatic Company.
Mrs. Cote enjoyed spending time with her family and shopping, but she truly was a homebody at heart who would often be cooking and baking for her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 10 AM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester with burial to follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. A calling hour will be held from 9 to 10 AM before the funeral service. Memorial contributions in memory of Kathleen may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019