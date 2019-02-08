Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Brigid Church
59 N. Main Street
Millbury, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Brigid Church
59 N. Main Street
Millbury, MA
View Map
Kathleen DeCillis Obituary
Kathleen M. DeCillis, 58

MILLBURY - Kathleen M. (Rodwill) DeCillis, 58, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday February 5th in Milford Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born in Worcester and graduated from Millbury High School. She worked for Young's Travel agency briefly before finding her true passion driving school bus. She worked as a school bus driver for the Millbury School System for 8 years before moving to Hernando County, Florida where she continued to drive bus until her retirement in 2015.

Kathy leaves her husband, Domenic DeCillis Jr, and a daughter, Ashley M. DeCillis both of Millbury, her mother, Ann M. (Reynolds) Rodwill of Millbury. A nephew; Sean Rodwill of Millbury, and a niece; Catelynn Rodwill of Worcester. She is predeceased by her father, Edward R. Rodwill and brother, Stephen E. Rodwill.

The family would like to thank the staff of Milford Regional Medical Center for all their care and support.

Family and friends will honor and remember Kathy's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, February 11th from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. following the visitation in the church. Burial will be at Central Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Millbury Parents Club P.O. Box 84 Millbury, Ma 01527 Please visit Kathy's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
