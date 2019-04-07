|
Kathleen A DiBenedetto
Worcester - Kathleen A. (Feeley) DiBenedetto, 70, of Worcester died peacefully Friday April 5, 2019 at UMass Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen now joins her beloved husband, Vincent A. DiBenedetto that died just eight months ago.
Kathleen is survived by her son Anthony J. DiBenedetto and his wife Aileen of Worcester, two grandsons Nicholas and Francesco DiBenedetto, two sisters Judy Torrey of Worcester, Anne Marie Wamback of Florida, a brother Paul Feeley Jr. of Worcester and several nieces and nephews.
Kathleen was born in Worcester son of the late Paul and Ruth (Selzo) Feely and lived her entire life in Worcester with her husband. Kathleen was a graduate of Worcester State College where she earned a master's degree in teaching. Kathleen spent many years as an elementary school teacher in Worcester. Students will remember her teaching at the Union St, Harlow St schools and the Clairmont Academy in Worcester. Kathleen and her husband Vincent were long time members of St Georges Church where they were both very active parishioners, always ready to help with the Church activities. Both Kathleen and Vincent will be sadly missed by their family and friends but comforted knowing they are now together for eternity.
Kathleen's funeral will be held on Thursday April 11 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. with a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00AM in the Church of St. George 38 Brattle St. Visiting hours to celebrate and honor Kathleen will be held on Wednesday evening from 4PM to 7PM in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 8th Ave New York. NY 10001 or go to www.alzfdn.org. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Kathleen please visit her memorial site at
mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019