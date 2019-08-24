Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Kathleen M. Dwyer, 95

WORCESTER - Kathleen M. (Fenoff) Dwyer, 95, formerly of Goddard House in Worcester, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Odd Fellows Home after a long illness.

Kathleen was born in Littleton, N.H., daughter of Willie and Gladys (Sterry) Fenoff. She grew up in New York State and lived in the Worcester area for more than 75 years.

She was a saleswoman for the former Coghlin Furniture Co. on Main St. in Worcester for 40 years.

Kathleen leaves her three children, Ralph Braley, Linda Anderson and her husband Willie, and William Braley; her sisters, Bea Hickey and Emma Duncan; her brothers, Harold, Jerry and Raymond Fenoff; her sister-in-law, Bootie Fenoff; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Kathleen was a widow of three husbands, Ralph Braley, Ken Lever and Ralph Dwyer. She was also predeceased by her sister Joyce Coons, and her brothers Ear, Richard and Teddy Fenoff.

She was a member of the former Cherry Valley Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be private with burial in Hope Cemetery.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
