Kathleen Erickson, 74
WORCESTER - Kathleen P. "Kat" (Perry) Erickson 74, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She leaves four children, Donna M. James and her husband William of Worcester, David G. Erickson and his life partner Sonia Rodriguez of Michigan, Michael Erickson and his wife LeAnn of Michigan, Rebecca A. Mosca and her husband Brian of Worcester; two brothers, George Perry and Thomas McAllister, both of Florida; two granddaughters, Victoria and Vanessa Erickson, both of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. A daughter, Joann (Erickson) English, predeceased her.
She was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Frank G. and Leah (Dupuis) Perry and lived in Worcester most of her life. She was a former member of First Assembly of God in Worcester.
Kat loved her Kitties and was a passionate animal rescuer. She enjoyed going to the beach, sitting seaside, crossword puzzles, word searches, carousel rides, and going to the zoo. She was a big fan of Halloween, horror movies, Johnny Cash, Ozzy Osbourne and attending rock concerts. She also loved a great cup of coffee, apple picking, pumpkin patches, spending time at Forty Steps in Newport, RI and sitting by the water of Colt State Park Pier remembering Rocky Point. She will be remembered as a loving Mom with a kind heart.
There are no Calling Hours. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests donations in memory of Kat be made to the Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, P.O. Box 142, Lunenburg, MA 01462. To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit
www.kellyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019