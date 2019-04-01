|
Kathleen M. (Elbag) Erickson, 59
WORCESTER - Kathleen M. (Elbag) Erickson, 59, of Worcester passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in UMASS Medical Center.
She leaves her husband of 5 years, Richard G. Erickson; her mother, Theresa A. (Grady) Brodeur; a sister, Elizabeth A. Elbag of Worcester; two step-sons Rick Erickson and his wife Stephanie, Ryan Erickson, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved cats, Allie and Snowball. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Thomas Elbag and graduated from North High School.
Kathleen worked as an executive secretary in the Chancellor's office at UMASS Medical Center for several years, prior to that she had worked at L3 Communications and Digital Corporation.
Kathleen enjoyed candlepin bowling and was an animal lover, but she especially loved to travel. She enjoyed traveling throughout the Caribbean with her husband and being as close to the beach as possible. She will be missed for her big heart and willingness to help anyone in need.
Visiting Hours to Celebrate Kathleen's Life will be held Wednesday, March 3 from 5 to 8pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 4 at 10am in Saint Christopher's Church, 950 West Boylston St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019