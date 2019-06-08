|
|
Kathleen Eaton Esposito, 69
Auburn - Kathleen Eaton Esposito, 69, of Auburn, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at home after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Kathy leaves three sons, Michael T. Esposito, his wife Erin, and their daughters Madeline and Grace of Worcester; Matthew J. Esposito, his wife Lynzee, and their children Brody and Jack of Rochdale; Joseph M. Esposito, his wife Dianne, and their daughter Allison, of Worcester; her longtime companion James R. Leary of Auburn; a brother Thomas F. Eaton and his wife Patricia of Falmouth; a nephew Brian Eaton and his wife Claudia; a niece Kara Eaton; her former husband Michael A. Esposito of Auburn; and many cousins including Jane Hall of Lunenburg, Ann Walsh of Windsor, Ct., and Paula Valentine of Shrewsbury.
Kathy was a credit manager for radio stations WAAF and WFTQ in Worcester, where she worked for 20 years. Later, she worked for Long Term Solutions in Natick for 12 years until her illness limited her work.
Kathy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late William and Anne (McGrail) Eaton. She moved to Auburn in 2013.
Calling hours are Tuesday, June 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Wednesday, June 12, from the funeral home with a Mass at 11 a.m. in North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004; the Pancreatic Cancer Alliance, 333 South St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545; Or the Kateri Food Pantry at North American Martyrs Church.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 8 to June 10, 2019