Kathleen S. Fournier
Southbridge - Kathleen S. (Ryan) Fournier, 74, formerly of Lebanon St., passed away on Monday, July 8th, in the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, after an illness.
Her husband, George P. Fournier, passed away last year. She leaves her brother, Dr. Peter C. Ryan and his fiancé Elizabeth Lynaugh of Gloucester and Miami, FL; her sister, Louise E. Ojerholm and her husband Donald of North Brookfield; her two dear nieces and godchildren, Cindy A. Poirier of Sturbridge and Tiffany Fournier-Cronin, as well a small extended family. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael K. Ryan. Kathy was born in Southbridge the daughter of Edmund A. and Nellie A. (Lesniewski) Ryan. She was a graduate of Southbridge High School and went on to receive both her Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education from Worcester State College.
Kathy was an English teacher at Oxford High School for many years, retiring several years ago. During her career at Oxford High School she served as head of the English department, served on the Faculty Council, the Academic Standards Committee, and chaired the English Committee during accreditation review. Kathy coached the Girls' Softball team at the high school, coaching them to their first undefeated season. Kathy enjoyed spending time surrounded by her family but most of all treasured time spent with George on the beaches of York, ME and Cape Cod.
Kathy's funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12th, at 1:00pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Friday, July 12th, from 11:00 to 1:00pm, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515 or www.secondchanceanimals.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019