Kathleen Gaboury, 68
Sturbridge - Kathleen A. (Arsenault) Gaboury, 68, of Shepard Rd., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16th 2019 in her home after a long illness.
She leaves her husband of 50 years, Robert L. Gaboury; her son, Leo D. Gaboury and his wife Annette of Southbridge; her daughter, Amy Jordan and her companion Brian Malz of Ludlow; her three brothers, Daniel Arsenault of Maine, Kenneth Arsenault of Southbridge and John Baylies of Charlton; her two sisters, Marie Jaccheo of Danielson, CT and Bernadette Coughlin of Danielson, CT; her three grandchildren, Leo Gaboury Jr., Alexander Gaboury and Bryce Gaboury; and nieces and nephews. Kathleen also leaves her grand-dogs, Skylar, Zander, Nala, Bronco and Brutus. She was predeceased by her brother David Arsenault. Kathleen was born in Webster the daughter of the late Leo and Helen (Donnellan) Gaboury.
Kathleen was an avid cook and especially loved to bake. She loved going to the casino and loved to shop. One of her favorite places to visit was Old Orchard Beach, ME. She also enjoyed traveling to Orlando, Fl and Disney World with her family. She loved the holidays and most of all Christmas. Kathleen's greatest joy and purpose was taking care of her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Kathleen will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21st, at 10:00am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or online at www.vnacare.org/donors.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019