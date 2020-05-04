|
|
Kathleen Gallagher, 84
Clinton - Kathleen (Reardon) Gallagher, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Sterling Village after a period of declining health. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, John T. Gallagher, Jr., and siblings Chester Reardon, Thomas Reardon, and Nancy DiRienzo. She is survived by her six daughters and spouses: Lynne McCormack & Francis, Kathleen Chasse & Daniel, all of Sterling; Patricia O'Malley & Michael, Ellen O'Toole & Timothy, Karen Bavaro & Jay, and Julie Gallagher, all of Clinton; her eight grandchildren whom she adored: Shane McCormack, John and Megan O'Malley, Jack, Joseph, and Ryan Bavaro, Timothy O'Toole and Liam Quill. She also leaves her brother, Robert Reardon & wife Sheila of Clinton; her sister, Patricia Kelly of Colchester, CT; several nieces and nephews, with whom she remained close and loved dearly.
Kay was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of the late Chester and Augusta "Gussie" (McCann) Reardon. Following studies at Clinton High School, she worked briefly as a dental assistant but soon directed her attention to raising her family, to whom she was devoted throughout her life. As her children grew, Kay joined the staff at the Sterling Town Hall, where she worked for many years in the Building Department. She too later became the Activities Director at Coachlace Nursing Home in Clinton before ultimately retiring. Kay enjoyed cooking for her family, walking, chatting with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she deeply loved. She was proud of her Irish heritage and her family loved listening to her as she sang her Irish songs. A life-long member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, Kay loved her faith and had a great devotion to the Divine Mercy Chaplet and the Holy Rosary. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Evangelist Church, Clinton, with interment in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water Street, Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kay Gallagher to WHEAT Community Connections, P.O. Box 847, Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 8, 2020