Kathleen Gay

Kathleen Gay Obituary
Kathleen L. Gay, 59

Worcester - Kathleen L. Gay, 59, of Worcester died Saturday, November 30th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center. Born in Worcester the daughter of the late, John J. and Margaret A. (Henry) Gay. She leaves three brothers, Robert F. Gay, John R. Gay and Michael J. Gay.

Her funeral is Friday, December 13th with a service at 11:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A visitation will be held from 9:45 AM until the start of the service.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
