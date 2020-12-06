Kathleen P. Gibson, 77Fiskdale - Kathleen "Kathy" Gibson, 77 of Sturbridge MA passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5th, 2020 after a short illness.She is survived by her three children, Laurie Johnson and her husband Paul of Boylston MA, her daughter, best friend and devoted caregiver Susan McDowell of Woodstock, CT and her son Steven Gibson and his wife Kara of Nantucket Massachusetts. Kathy also leaves behind her grandchildren Erin McDowell, Brianna Krushefsky, Aidan McDowell and Tyler Gibson who she loved dearly. She is survived by her sister Arlene Kingston Stanton of Charlton Massachusetts. She is pre-deceased by her parents Wilfred and Mary Casey, her sister Mary Mosher and niece Dawn Mosher. She is also survived by five nephews and nieces.Kathy was blessed in her life with many friends who were more like family. Her children are thankful for each of them and the gift of their friendship that brought her great joy. Her children are especially grateful to Leslie Mallon and Ellen Rigatti for giving her the gift of true friendship for decades.Kathy was born and raised in Charlton Massachusetts. A resident of Sturbridge Massachusetts for the past 50+ years where she raised her children with her former husband William Gibson of Southbridge. She was a hairdresser for several years in several salons, but her greatest joy was being a Mom.Her children want to extend their appreciation to VNA care network and Tri-Valley Elder Services for their compassionate care and dedication to their Mom. Additionally, to the outstanding doctors nurses and PCA's at 6 ICU and the 7th floor of UMASS University for taking such wonderful care of her and her children in her final days.If you would like to honor her memory, her children ask that you do a random act of kindness for someone in need this holiday season as Kathy would have loved that. Her children learned the magic of giving through watching her kindness, generosity and caring acts for friends when they were ill or in need.York Beach Maine was her favorite place and where some of her best family memories were made; her children will honor her with a memoriam at Nubble light house.Funeral arrangements will be private in light of the COVID pandemic. A celebration of life with her large circle of friends and her family will be held at a future date.The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.