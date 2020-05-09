Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Kathleen (Holohan) Gosselin


1961 - 2020
Kathleen A. (Holohan) Gosselin, 59

Northbridge - Kathleen A. (Holohan) Gosselin, 59, of Northbridge passed away on Wed. May 6, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Eugene M. Gosselin.

Mrs. Gosselin had been a bartender at the Gray Barn in Whitinsville. She had previously worked at the former Lake Ripple Restaurant in Grafton.

Kathleen was born Feb. 3, 1961 in Worcester, the daughter of Ronald and Janis (Brunelle) Morin of Northbridge and was longtime resident of Northbridge.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, country music shows and especially time spent with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband Gene of 21 years, she is survived by her children, Casey M. Nieminen and Eugene M. Gosselin both of Grafton, Michael Gosselin of NC, Carrie Peckham of Oxford; her sister, Colleen Holohan of Northbridge; 4 grandchildren, Connor and Ella Nieminen and Lilly and Makyla Pechham and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother Randall F. "Randy" Morin.

Family and friends will be invited to a graveside service at a later date in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Northbridge.

Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice and Pallative Care, 100 Trade Center, 6500, Woburn, MA 01801 or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Center, Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St. Milford, MA 01757.

Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020
