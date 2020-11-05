Kathleen F. Hanlon, 71
WORCESTER/BOYLSTON - Kathleen F. Hanlon, age 71, formerly of Worcester and Boylston died Tuesday, October 20th 2020 at the Atrium in Danvers, MA after a lengthy illness. Born in Worcester she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Victoria (Krukowski) Podbilski. She attended school in Worcester and graduated from St. Mary's High School, Salter's Secretarial School, New England School of Accounting, Worcester Junior College (Cum Laude), Smith College, Babson College and Clark University (Magna Cum Laude). Kathy was employed by KMG MAIN HURDMAN as an accountant, and Digital Equipment Corporation as a partner and analyst, until her retirement. Kathy had a great love for her dogs and enjoyed caring for other dogs as well. She enjoyed traveling, antiquing and meeting people. She was filled with grace and always gentle, kind and compassionate to everyone.
Her family and friends will lovingly miss her.
Kathleen is survived by a sister Margaret Mary Caldwell of Salem, her cousin Bernadette M. and her husband Norman P. White of Swampscott, and a large family of cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her loving companions, Scottie, Riley and Danny. There will be a private memorial service for the family.
Donations can be made in Kathy's name to the local ASPCA.