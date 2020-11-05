1/1
Kathleen Hanlon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen F. Hanlon, 71

WORCESTER/BOYLSTON - Kathleen F. Hanlon, age 71, formerly of Worcester and Boylston died Tuesday, October 20th 2020 at the Atrium in Danvers, MA after a lengthy illness. Born in Worcester she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Victoria (Krukowski) Podbilski. She attended school in Worcester and graduated from St. Mary's High School, Salter's Secretarial School, New England School of Accounting, Worcester Junior College (Cum Laude), Smith College, Babson College and Clark University (Magna Cum Laude). Kathy was employed by KMG MAIN HURDMAN as an accountant, and Digital Equipment Corporation as a partner and analyst, until her retirement. Kathy had a great love for her dogs and enjoyed caring for other dogs as well. She enjoyed traveling, antiquing and meeting people. She was filled with grace and always gentle, kind and compassionate to everyone.

Her family and friends will lovingly miss her.

Kathleen is survived by a sister Margaret Mary Caldwell of Salem, her cousin Bernadette M. and her husband Norman P. White of Swampscott, and a large family of cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her loving companions, Scottie, Riley and Danny. There will be a private memorial service for the family.

Guest book at parkermemorialfuneralhome.com

Donations can be made in Kathy's name to the local ASPCA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Funeral Home - Lynn
35 Franklin Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-592-0514
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parker Funeral Home - Lynn

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved