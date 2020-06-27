Kathleen Hendrickson
1950 - 2020
Kathleen J. (Rice) Hendrickson

Uxbridge - Kathleen J. (Rice) Hendrickson, 69, died Thursday, June 25, at her daughter's home surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John W. Hendrickson; two daughters, Tara Salvador, and her husband, Eric, of Wilmington, and Kelly Trask, and her husband, Brian, of Woburn; four grandchildren, Riley, Aubrey, T.J., and Jack; her brother, Robert J. Rice, and his wife, Jennifer, of Whitinsville, and her sister-in-law, Nancy Rice, of Northbridge. She was predeceased by her brother, James Rice. She also leaves a niece, nephews, godchildren and many beloved friends.

Kathy was born in Worcester, August 12, 1950, the daughter of James J. and Josephine (Spratt) Rice. She grew up in Whitinsville, and moved to Uxbridge six years ago. She was a graduate of Northbridge High School and the Burbank School of Nursing in Fitchburg. A licensed practical nurse, Kathy worked at Memorial Hospital, Beaumont Nursing Home, and Community Pedi, in Milford, before retiring six years ago.

A member of Saint Patrick's Church in Whitinsville, Kathy was a humble woman who anonymously performed many acts of generosity and charity for those less fortunate. An avid reader, she loved to crochet, and made countless picture quilts for her many friends. She especially enjoyed planning many activities with her grandchildren, but most of all enjoyed their annual family trip to Ogunquit, Maine.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am, Tuesday, June 30, in Saint Patrick's Church and will be live streamed for those who wish to attend remotely. There are no Calling Hours. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local food pantry. To leave a condolence for the family and to access the live stream link, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Church -- to access the live stream link, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com
