|
|
Kathleen R. Isakson, 61
North Oxford - Kathleen R. "Kathie" (Martin) Isakson, Esquire, 61, unexpectantly passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020.
She leaves her husband of almost 39 years, William J. Isakson; a son, Matthew Martin Isakson and his wife Justine of Charlton; a daughter, Carolyn Lee Isakson of Oxford; 2 grandchildren, Hazel and Harvard Isakson; a sister, Lisa Rigoli and her husband Rick of Andover; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother John Martin.
She was born at home in West Boylston on January 9, 1959, the daughter of Roger S. and Alice G. (Dwyer) Martin. She grew up in Webster, graduating from Bartlett High School in 1977. She was awarded a Bachelor of Arts Degree cum laude "with high honors in History" from Smith College in Northampton in 1981, where she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. She earned her Juris Doctor cum laude from Suffolk University in Boston in 1989 and received a Certificate of Excellence in Legal Brief Writing. Kathleen was an attorney at her own private practice on Cedar Street in Worcester for many decades.
She met her husband, Bill, in 1977, married in 1981, and resided in North Oxford since 1984. They share a wanderlust and took great joy in discovering the wonders of the world together. While she did enjoy travel, her heart was always close to home and dedicated to her family. She always encouraged her children to pursue their shared passions, which included history, literature, genealogy, and musicals. She was always available to help her family and inspired them to actively pursue their aspirations. During retirement, she received great enjoyment from her grandchildren, Hazel and Harvey, whom she continued to share family traditions and memories with. She will be dearly missed.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 17, from 2:00 to 6:00 PM in Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster. Social distancing requirements will be in place and all who attend are expected to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Barton Center for Diabetes Education.
www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020