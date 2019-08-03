|
|
Kathleen "Kay" (Carroll) Kimball
Shrewsbury - Kathleen "Kay" (Carroll) Kimball, 92, of Shrewsbury, having lived a remarkable and fulfilling life, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Born May 12, 1927, to John and Mary Ellen (Connell) Carroll, Kay spent her formative years in Liverpool, England. She completed secondary school studies at the age of 15 and went to work at an accounting firm in Liverpool. During World War II she volunteered as a Fire Marshall and spent many nights on the rooftops searching for incendiary devices. She was the embodiment of what Winston Churchill called, "the spirit of an unconquered people." She was not paid money for her service, however, she often brought home a large tin of fruit which was treasured commodity during the war.
Kay met her husband Edmund "Eddy" Kimball while he was stationed in England with the US Army. In 1945 they were married at St. Dominic's Church in Huyton, England. After the war, they traveled back to the USA and settled in Shrewsbury, MA on the shores of Lake Quinsigamond. Kay and Eddy shared 36 years of marriage before his death in 1981.
Always a fiercely independent and determined woman, at the age of 45, having raised her three children, Kay obtained her Registered Nurse license. She often said this was proudest achievement of her life. She had a long and rewarding career at UMass Medical Center where she made many lifelong friends.
One of the greatest joys of her life was when she built her home on Cape Cod in 1982. It was here that she found peace and tranquility and shared many laughs with family and friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund A. Kimball and her daughter, Patricia MacIntosh. She is survived by her two sons, David and his wife, Pamela and John and his wife, Meg MacDonald; her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Robbins and her spouse, Justin of Richmond, VT and Gregory Kimball of Holden, MA; and one great-grandson Henry Fritz Robbins.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 9:30 - 11:00 am. Funeral Service in the funeral home will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the . To view Kay's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019