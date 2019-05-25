Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Kathleen LeBlanc


1947 - 2019
Kathleen LeBlanc Obituary
Kathleen M. (Harvey) LeBlanc, 71

Worcester - Kathleen M. (Harvey) LeBlanc, 71, of Worcester, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Worcester Health Center, 25 Oriol Drive.

She leaves her husband, Emil J. LeBlanc; a son, Paul Wandalowski and his wife Lisa of Southbridge; a brother, Thomas Harvey of Texas, four sisters, Karen Renna and her husband Yvan Poissant of California, Mary Ellen Cyganiewicz and her husband Steven of Leominster, Edith Harvey of Templeton, and Debra Valois and her husband Paul of Florida; a granddaughter, Gabriella Wandalowski of Southbridge; one niece and 5 nephews. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Lesley and Gladys (Smith) Harvey.

Kathleen was a cafeteria worker in the Worcester School System for many years. She enjoyed spending summers in Maine. She loved to sing and dance. Kathleen had a knack for making instant friends. She was genuinely interested in learning about their life stories.

Funeral services will be private. Following cremation, burial will be in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St, Winchendon on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave.

ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 25 to May 26, 2019
