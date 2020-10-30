1/
Kathleen McCarthy
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
Kathleen McCarthy, 62

WORCESTER - Kathleen McCarthy, 62, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Daniel J. and Joanne (Wojcik) McCarthy and graduated from South High School. Kathleen worked as a Nurse's Aide at various nursing homes in Worcester before retiring due to an illness.

Kathleen is survived by her six siblings; Eileen McDevitt, David McCarthy, Maureen Bates, Dennis McCarthy, Deneen Tucker and Donald McCarthy; and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. She was predeceased by a brother, Daniel McCarthy, Jr. and a sister, Colleen McCarthy. Kathleen also leaves her beloved cats; Mufasa, Lila and Pumpkin.

Memorial Services and burial will be held privately at a later date.

To place an online message of condolence for Kathleen's family, please visit

www.callahanfay.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
