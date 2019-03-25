Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Kathleen T. McGinn, 95

WORCESTER - Kathleen T. McGinn, 95, of Marlborough, and formerly of 128 Vernon St., Worcester, died peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Rivercrest Wellness & Rehabilitation Center in Concord.

Mrs. McGinn's husband, Worcester Police Sgt. John McGinn, died in 1981.

She leaves a daughter Kathy T. Hughes and her husband James Hughes of Marlborough, with whom she lived; a nephew Matthew Wright, and many other nieces and nephews. Her infant daughter Mary Ann McGinn died in 1962. She was also predeceased by her brothers Edward and Matthew Wright.

Mrs. McGinn was born in Worcester, daughter of Clarence and Catherine (Walsh) Wright. She lived in Worcester all her life before moving to Marlborough eight years ago.

Mrs. McGinn was a telephone operator for the New England Telephone Co. for many years before retiring.

She was a longtime member of St. John's Church in Worcester. She was an avid reader, a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox, and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles. She was devoted to her faithful and loving Australian Shepherd companion Penny who gave her countless hours of enjoyment.

Calling hours are Wednesday, March 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be held Thursday, March 28, from the funeral home with a Mass at Noon in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pet Therapy program at the Rivercrest Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA 01742.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
